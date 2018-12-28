Make A Pit Stop At Murugan Idli For Delectable South Indian Snacks

img-gallery-featured
Fast Food Restaurants

Murugan Idli Shop

T.Nagar, Chennai
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

46/13, North Usman Road, Thyagaraya Nagar, Chennai

image-map-default

What Makes It Awesome?

Famous for their different varieties of chutney they serve, walk into this place for an evening snack and fill your stomach with yummy South Indian delicacies. Apt for Idli-Dosa lovers. Try out: Podi Dosa and Idli with different sambar and chutneys and never miss out on Sweet Pongal.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under INR 500

Fast Food Restaurants

Murugan Idli Shop

T.Nagar, Chennai
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

46/13, North Usman Road, Thyagaraya Nagar, Chennai

image-map-default