Famous for their different varieties of chutney they serve, walk into this place for an evening snack and fill your stomach with yummy South Indian delicacies. Apt for Idli-Dosa lovers. Try out: Podi Dosa and Idli with different sambar and chutneys and never miss out on Sweet Pongal.
Make A Pit Stop At Murugan Idli For Delectable South Indian Snacks
- Price for two: ₹ 200
- Delivery Available
