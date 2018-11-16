Gorgeous Waterfalls And Rustic Woods: Why You Must Visit Nilambur ASAP

This rainforest situated 18 km rom Nilambur redefines the word ‘rustic’. This forest is home to the world’s oldest teak plantation (the 1840s) and the luscious forest cover is home to bison, tigers, macaques, deer, wild cats, and more than 200 species of birds. You can trek or hike in this forest (with prior permission from the Forest Department) or check out the elephant taming camp. A house which was built by the British is still in use and shows the best view of the woods. Take a look at this forest and we bet the autumn leaves will play in your head.

