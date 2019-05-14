Go On A History Trail & Temple Adventure At Pattukottai

Looking for a low-key awesome place to visit for your next getaway? Check into Pattukottai located in Thanjavur district. This town is super tiny but is filled with iconic art and a rich cultural community to explore.

It’s all about temples at Pattukottai, and there are several temples to check out. Many of these temples are rustic and have been around since the early 17th century. If you’re a history geek, get to know all about the architecture and story behind the temple by doing heritage walks in Pattukottai. The main tourist attractions include the Ayyappan Temple which is visited by people across the world. There’s a part of the temple where you will see a variety of ancient stones collected from ruins from all over the country!

The Brihadeeshwara Temple is also another touristy place to check out when in Pattukottai. This temple showcases important historic pieces from the Chola Empire and the architecture is based on a bunch of geometric and symmetrical patterns. Visit the Poompuhar Art Gallery, which has ancient pieces of art including sculptures and paintings. You can also check out the Thanjavur Palace, one of the most beautiful monuments in the area. Head to Pattukottai to explore old ruins and all-things-historic!