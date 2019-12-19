Grab Your Gang And Play Snooker, Pool, & Billiards Or Get Coached By This Super Cool 68-Year-Old Champion

Next time you cross TTK Road, don’t forget to check out Cues & You, a sports centre located right opposite Old Madras Baking Company. It was started just two years ago and is becoming a hub for pool, snooker, and billiards enthusiasts.

The centre is equipped with three American pool tables, three snooker tables, and one smaller table for children. The owner, Raja Mohan, a pool player himself has been an international referee and was state second in the 80s championships. He retired a couple of years ago and started Cues & You and currently coaches children and adults. The coaching is one-on-one and starts from INR 15,000.

If you’re looking to blow off some steam, you can check in and play starting INR 200 per hour. They’ve got fun game-offs and tournaments too - last year, the cash prize was 1 lakh. If the game is a little too new to you, worry not. Raja Mohan tells us that most of his students are beginners. You don't need to have any prior knowledge, he'll teach you the games from scratch. Well-lit, spacious, and clean, the centre is perfect for a pool session after work, so grab your squad and give it a nudge.