Discover Your Gift For Music At This School In Royapettah

There are many ways to express yourself, music being one. But when do you realize that you have a flare for it? We found out when we stepped into this music academy in Royapettah. With an experienced staff who love what they do, PMA Music School in Royapettah is among the popular music schools in the city. They offer courses for mainstream instruments like the keyboard and guitar, while also offering courses in western vocals and theory of music. PMA Music School has a well set up studio, with the perfect acoustics. They even offer a course in drumming where they offer to teach you on an electrical drum set as well as an acoustic one. Another course they offer is in hindustani vocals, which is taught by a visiting faculty and is conducted in stages depending on the students' development. You can tickle the ivories by taking their course in Piano, in which they will cover the electric and the pedal piano. PMA Music School even conducts workshops and music events for their students. The final assessment is actually a show put on by the students, with them performing a piece from their course. Seats for their violin course fills up pretty fast, so we would recommend that you book yourself a seat in advance.