Find All-Things-Floral At This New Label In The City

The fashion-conscious know that a wardrobe is incomplete without a maxi dress. And we personally love maxi dresses because they suit women of all body types. Chennai-based Polago is one such brand that specialises in dresses. Owned by Pooja Sanwal, Polago is a year old and have their stock warehouse in Anna Nagar.

The brand majorly features dresses which include maxi and midi dresses. They also have a range of western tops, jumpsuits and bottom wear. Polago rides high on floral prints. Almost all their dresses have a floral touch and we are not complaining. In pastel shades, the dresses scream elegance, versatility, and comfort. Pooja tells us that most of their dresses are in cotton and rayon.

Besides the dresses, what caught our eye was the impressive line up of celebrities who sport Polago dresses. From VJ Anjana and Divya Menon to actress Nakshathra Nagesh and Ramya Subramanian, there are several celebrity clients who they cater to.



Even though the brand started with just seven designs (all of them designed by Pooja), they currently have more than 50 designs that are all contributions by design interns from across the country. We already see students getting excited. With manufacturing units in Mumbai and Delhi, most of their fabric is sourced from local vendors and then designed to perfection! Finally, what does Polago mean? It is just a combination of the names of me, my mother and father, she quips.

