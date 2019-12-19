Glutton For Food? Try The 32-Inch Baahubali Thali At Ponnusamy Hotel For A Real Test!

Consider yourself to be Joey when it comes to food? Head to Ponnusamy Hotel in Nungambakkam. You'll find it serving a Baahubali thali, touted to be Chennai’s biggest. As the name suggests, this thali is indeed massive, offering more than 50 dishes on a plate, all a mix of vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes. Size-wise, the Baahubali thali runs up to 32 inches and can fill up to four people. Crazy eh?

Present in multiple locations across the city, it is only Ponnusamy's Nungambakkam branch that serves this monstrous thali covering soup, starters, main course, and desserts. The quantity per bowl ranges between 60 and 400 grams offering dishes like ura puttu (shark), vanjaram meen varuval, mutton nalli, mutton sukka, prawn masala, mutton biryani, and chicken biryani. In veg, they have daal fry, sambhar, rasam, naan, white rice and more. Desserts include desi favourites like kesari, rasagulla, gulab jamun and jangri. The thali is priced at INR 1,399.

If you're not a big fan of thalis, Ponnusamy Hotel also has loads of a la carte (or smaller thali) options spread across desi Chinese, North Indian Food, South Indian light bites and more. Fried rice, chop suey, pulav, North-Indian bread, delish egg dishes, mini tiffens - take your pick. However, with all this thali talk, we think you should definitely try it out the Baahubali thali at least once as a challenge. And for those of you feeling too lazy, no, this thali can’t be delivered. So get off your phone and put on your Joey pants, right away.