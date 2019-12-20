Head To This Legacy Store To Find The Best Kitchen And Glassware In Chennai

If you had lived in Chennai long enough, then Poppat Jamals is a name you would have surely encountered! With its inception in 1901, this is one of the oldest brands in the city. Started as a wholesaler for crockery, lights and kitchenware, this brand soon got recognition for their quality. Now a century later, Poppat Jamals sells products from international brands such as Stag, Ditmar and LeGrelle and has outlets across the country.

Head to Poppat Jamals if you're looking for dinner-sets, glassware and bake-ware. We loved the cute glass-jar dispenser, which comes with a small black stand. Fill any liquor, juice or water in this 4000 ml dispenser and glam up your home parties. The wine and champagne glasses look royal and can be scored at great prices. You can also find a glass pepper mill here, for your fancy dinner tables. If you love baking, you can shop for good quality spring-moulds, muffin-moulds, bake sheets and loaf pans, silicone spatulas and pastry brushes.

The dinner-sets here are a must-have! You'll be confused to choose from plenty of designs and patterns. Our favourite was the imperial designed, 21-piece set which comes with a big bowl, smaller soup bowls and plates. If you're looking for something premium, check out their 30-piece Corelle circles set. You can also find wooden chopping boards and great knife-sets here. The minimalist design on the products at Poppat Jamals is what we love the most. They also sell home appliances such as blenders, ovens, juicers and toasters.