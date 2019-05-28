Want To Try Sport Fishing, Sailing, Or Dolphin Watching? We’ll Tell You Where You Can!

Heard of the idiom, 'teach a man to fish and you feed him for a lifetime'? Well, the people at Poseidon Sport Fishing Incorporated take this quite literally! Learn the different techniques of fishing at affordable prices with this sports club located near the Chennai Port.

Started a year ago by Prasanna T, a former techie, who’s part of All India Game Fishing Association, Poseidon has a host of water activities for you to try. And we’re not talking surfing and kayaking, we’re talking hardcore fishing! Feeling the rush already? The sports fishing (also called recreational fishing) package for three hours will teach you the basics of fishing and the nuances of the sea, at INR 15,000 for six guests. Woah! Don't freak out. If you divide the cost of these activities between your gang, it comes up to around INR 1,500 per person, so it’s not that expensive. You will be provided with equipment and you can take your catch home!

Been fishing for a while? Pick the deep sea fishing package where you can catch Yellowfin Tuna, Dorado, Sailfish, Marlin, and Wahoo. There is an eight-hour dolphin watching session too, priced at INR 6,000. Wait. It gets better. You can spot pilot whales and turtles, as well! Prasanna tells us the best time to go is between November and February.



Want to do something less risqué? Chill with a beer and take a sunset cruise, where you can watch the whole of Chennai unfold right before you for two hours. You can get to the harbour, head to the open sea, spot the lighthouses, radio stations and other tall buildings glimmering under the city lights. The deepest patch of ocean is 20-metre and this cruise is priced at INR 10,000 for six guests.



There’s also wind sailing on a JAT French sailing boat for three hours. This brilliant experience is priced at INR 12,000 for eight guests and refreshments will be part of the package. There’s also a two-hour introductory fishing camp for six kids and one adult priced at INR 10,000. The boat you’ll be on is an 8-metre, Swedish hull, equipped with two 75 HP mercury engines for added safety. GPS, sonar, and VHS radio will be on board. All the instructors are from the fishing community and there's an exclusive rescue boat and driver for the entire duration of all the trips. Every trip is done only after the navy and coast guard give a green signal, so you're safe. To book trips, just call Prasanna. We know you want to!