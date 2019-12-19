Bring On The Bling With Fab Statement Jewellery From This Label!

PraDe, a subsidiary label of Tamara Boutique, creates drool-worthy jewellery pieces out of semi-precious stones, beads and silver. They even offer a collection of imitation jewellery. What sets this label apart is their uncommon fusion of ethnic with western designs, which allows you to match the piece with formal ethnic wear as well as casual western wear.

With statement jewellery at its best, PraDe offers a haute couture range of temple designs with elements like beaded pearl tassels and silver chokers. We liked their Ganesha jhumkis and their golden 3D pendants. Their turquoise blue, half-moon, triple pendant neck-piece is what we call setting fire to the stage.

Their work with pearls deserves mention. They have a few pieces where they have paired pearls with kundan pendants to put forward classy pieces of jewellery we would love to see around our necks. PraDe also houses an in-vogue collection of nose rings which come with embedded pearls or golden tassels.

You can find merch from this brand available at Tamara Boutique too!