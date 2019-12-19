So What If Disney Couldn't Give You An Indian Princess! This Online Store Can

No matter how adorable that frock or that little suit look, your kid just isn't getting it all enough without some Indian wear. Price n Princess offers some handpicked collections of kidswear that you must check out. You don't have to worry because they have enough for both boys, girls and infants. The silk dresses you were looking for? You can find them here.

Let's start with their boys' collections first. Apart from kurtas and shirts, Prince n Princess has dhotis to pair them up as well. Next Pongal, you know where to find their mund or dhoti to dress up your little boy with! Kanna will be looking smashing with the addition of sunglasses and neatly combed hair. You can even buy kurta and pyjamas sets for them. Collared solids or printed round necks, you can get boyswear starting at INR 400.

It is the girls' collection that is the major hit though. They have some colourful options for Paatu Pavadai that you might want to take a look at. They come in a mix of cotton and silk as well as pure silk. Starting at INR 1200, they have these for girls from the age of 6 months to 10-years-old. You can go for gold print patterns on solid colours or some colourful butterflies with ruffled sleeved. They have options for lehengas and frocks as well! Go for an indo-western frock or a silk gown, either way, your little girl is going to look fab.

Prince N Princess also sells accessories to pair up with their attires. They have bangles and bracelets made out of silk threads. You can even buy hair clips and mang tikka of silk threads at just INR 200. The look needs to be completed after all!