Ladies, Get Your Fill Of Hot Stuff From This Lingerie Store In Navalur

Finding the perfect bra with the cutest prints is tough, we know that. However, the Princess Store in Navalur brings to you a collection of lingerie that you cannot deny being attracted to. From your casual t-shirt bras to underwired lace bras, you get what you ask for. They have collections from brands like Enamour, Jockey, Amante and Pretty little secrets. A polka-dotted pastel bra for that cute look or an underwired floral lace for the bold look; you can choose from padded, non-padded to even semi padded bras with prices starting at INR 300.

Princess Store has a range of panties as well. Hipsters, thongs, bikini cut or a Brazilian cut, you choose your favourite. Along with it, they have baby dolls and shape wears as well. You can go through their collection of sleepwear and loungewear which comes with comfortable pastel nightgowns along with basic tee and shorts. If you are looking for something bolder, then why not go for a satin pyjama set?

If you are looking for something to hit the beach in, then Princess Store has swimwear as well. You can choose to go for a bikini set or swimming trunks and tee or even a basic one-piece swimsuit. Go for a classic solid colour or glam up your tanning skin with some floral favourites! The prices for these start at INR 800. After all, it is about wearing your sexy inside to feel it from outside.