We took a stroll down the popular Pantheon Road, which is known for budget fabrics. While we found some beautiful floral and artsy patterns, some quirky prints caught our attention. Here's what we think you can do with these prints and jazz up your home.
7 Quirky Fabrics We Found On Pantheon Road
Dancing Tribal Women
These dancing tribal women from Masai Mara are winning it for its ethnic vibes. We think this fabric will make for a good skirt or a chic blouse. The pop colours and prints are the highlights so match it with something subtle.
Price: INR 80 per metre (At the time of publication)
Skeletal Angels
Cupid comes in many forms, and this one’s the whackiest. We found this quirky black fabric with little skeletan angels holding a bow and arrow. Oh, and they have wings. If you’re looking for some sick pants, it can’t get more humerus (get it? :P).
Price: INR 60 per metre (At the time of publication)
Dinomite Explosion
Want to design your kid's clothes? We loved this fabric in pastel colours with quirky prints on it. It has sketches of a dinosaur on a skateboard saying “Dinomite” and has little monsters on parachutes with rockets exploding. What does this even mean? We can’t tell, but we think you could make a cute jumpsuit for the little one.
Price: INR 70 per metre (At the time of publication)
Cats...Just Cats
We know way too many cat lovers and this one is just for you. This light pink fabric literally has a group of cats on it. You know, they’re just doing their thing - making pouty faces, wearing sunglasses. This is one of the simplest but cutest prints we found and would make for an amazing crop top or shorts!
Price: INR 70 per metre (At the time of publication)
Trippy Skulls
These trippy skulls are super vibrant with graphic prints and pop colours. The skulls look super sketchy and the white background makes it even better. We think they make for outlandish cushion covers.
Price: INR 80 per metre (At the time of publication)
Paradise Island
Calming waves, coconut trees standing tall, and hillocks. No, we are not a vacation, these prints just transported us to paradise island. Illustration of little sailboats and people surfing on the waves is giving us major vacay vibes. We think this fabric will make for nice curtains. Okay, who’s ready for a vacation?
Price: INR 90 per metre (At the time of publication)
Penguin Wonderland
For those who have an eye for unconventional patterns, this one will fit your bill. Check out this winter-themed fabric with little igloos, penguins doing daily chores like handing firewood, skiing or just chilling like hoomans. This one makes for a good bedsheet.
Price: INR 80 per metre (At the time of publication)
