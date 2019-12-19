Guys! Feeling Too Broke To Shop? This Store In Purusawakkam Can Help Change That

Located bang opposite to Madharsha, Rahim Fashion in Purusawakkam is a true blessing for guys. From T-shirts and shorts to casual shirts and denim, this store knows how to do casuals that too on a budget. Printed, cotton tunics for flat INR 200 and quirky boxers for flat INR 100 is what we’re talking about. Camouflage, floral, checkered, striped, geometric prints, bright neons - there’s a boxer for every mood here. Rahim Fashion also has an extensive collection of sleeveless cotton tunics priced at just INR 200. Available in pastels, basic whites, blacks, grey and navy they are perfect for the summer. If you’re looking for something fancy, check out their casual shirts that start from just INR 250 and can be paired with denim here that are also available at slashed prices (Read two for INR 999). The round neck, knitted T-shirts at Rahim Fashion are also a total steal. Available at flat INR 600 for three, these come with quirky graphics such as mustaches, slogans, tropical waves and more. You can also check out their joggers that come with side stripes, camouflage prints, basic solid hues, stripes, checks and more. Basically, whether you want to try new looks, stick to basics or have a fine balance of both, you can totally splurge on a new wardrobe without really splurging. Get it?