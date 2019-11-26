Get Drool-Worthy Artisanal Soaps Starting INR 55 From This Online Store

Made with mango butter and free of any palm oil, Rain Touch Soaps offers the prettiest, handcrafted soaps we've seen in a while. Made in small batches with skin-safe ingredients, these are also budget and the variety here will definitely want you to eat them all up. With options like moringa and basil soap with avocado butter, oats and lavender soap, lavender, mint and lemongrass soap, can you really blame us?

Pretty, colourful and seeming to be absolutely delish smelling, we're totally crushing on Rain Touch Soaps' seasonal flavours that comprise of Honeycomb soap (looks just like a honeycomb) and At The Beach, which looks like a drawing of a beach with blue waves rolling and golden sand occupying the bottom half of this cubical bar. With notes of lily, green apple and musk, this one's just too good to be just a soap! There's also Bamboo Mint soap and Evergreen Forest soap which comes with avocado and mango butter, sweet almond oil and neem oil.

That's not all. Their ombre-coloured Rose and Charcoal soap looks absolutely stunning and an 85 grams bar costs just INR 80. You can also go for Rain Touch Soaps' charcoal and tea tree range that comes with eucalyptus and lavender essential oils. This one is priced at just INR 55.