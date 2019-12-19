Plan Your Weekend By The Beach At This Budget Cottage In Pondicherry

What could count for a better weekend getaway than our favourite cosy neighbour, Pondicherry? Located just 4 hours away from Chennai, it makes for the best trip with your friends, family or even a solo journey. We understand the need for a calming weekend, and hence we found a budget place right next to the beach fo you! Rainbow Cottages are a part of V.Ranjith Beach Guest House and Restaurant and are located right on the shore of Auro beach!

Placed on the heaty sand of the beach, it is a group of two-storeyed huts with thatched roofs. Each cottage is made out of bamboo and concrete with a wooden staircase attached. More than anything, it allows for some amazing Instagrammable photos! Rainbow Cottages has rooms to accommodate up to 8 guests. You can opt for AC rooms which are mostly on the ground floor or if you like the soothing sea breeze, then the 2nd floored thatched roof is perfect to fit in the four of you.

Thatched cottages with sharing washroom have floor mattresses as beds, and we love the boho feeling it gives off! More than anything, the attached balcony makes for a perfect night of sing-along while overlooking the beach. Don't forget to take in the view of the sunset along with a bottle of chilled beer. They have free Wifi you can connect to if you want to blast a few tunes. You can also opt for breakfast along with your stay. The prices start at INR 1499 per night.

The best part of it all, you can run out to the beach any time of the day (or night).