From Salwars And Sherwanis To Designer Lehengas, This Store Is Lit!

Located in Sowcarpet, Rajshri Fashions is perfect for all your ethnic shopping. From kurtas and salwars to sarees, ladies, you can get your ethnic needs sorted here. Made at their manufacturing unit, you can score the latest Indian wear at affordable prices here.

We particularly loved the sarees at Rajshri Fashions. Ranging from beautifully printed and elegant synthetics to jazzy wedding sarees, you can get them all here, with printed sarees starting from about INR 600. Their Banarasi sarees, especially the Mysore silks are absolute stunners, featuring beautiful jaal work in pastel as well as deep hues of red, blue, green and more.

Rajshri Fashions also has lovely salwar suits, gowns and lehengas that are perfect for all your wedding festivities. Guys, there’s stuff for you as well. From cotton kurtas sets to heavy sherwanis, you can get your dose of ethnic fix sorted from Rajshri Fashions. Contemporary cuts, interesting colour schemes and excellent craftsmanship is what makes their ethnic collection stand out, and we simply love it.