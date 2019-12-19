Ladies! Look Like A Total Smoke Show With Ethnics From This Anna Nagar Store

Located in Anna Nagar's Shanti Colony, Rang Roop is a plush boutique offering an extensive range of ethnic wear for women. Spread across two storeys, this showroom is the place to be if you're really looking to invest in some good ethnic wear. Lehengas, gowns, salwars, sarees - these guys have it all. Offering a fine mix of evergreen Indian styles and trendy designs, ladies, prepare to look your best at any gathering with this store.

We particularly are eyeing the kurta section here. Comprising mostly beautiful, printed and embroidered long kurta gowns, these are comfy and look super elegant. With floral embroidery, chic patterns and colourful prints, these are perfect for casual and festive wear. Prices for these start from about INR 3500. Rang Roop also offers a great mix of sarees - organza kora, cotton, linen, Tussar silk, Banaras silk, designer sarees - there's plenty for you to choose from. Our fave are the soft silk sarees here that include both poppy hues and subtle pastels with the pastel, checkered sarees having our heart.

Looking to shop for a wedding? Rang Roop offers some grand gowns and lehengas. With hues like lavender, powder blue, Tuscany yellow, salmon pink in both lehengas and gowns, you can totally rock that desi girl look! We also found some catchy black and gold gowns with intricate work that can surely help you make a statement. You can also pick out some fabulous crop tops that you can pair with pants or lehengas for a contemporary look and also dress materials that you can get designed to your liking!



