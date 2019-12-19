From Designer Lehengas To Matching Shaadi Outfits, This Store Is Wedding Goals!

Wedding shopping can be a real task. From picking the right colours to suit the season to coordinating them (if you must) with your dulha, there's a lot to consider and do. This store in T-Nagar can solve all those problems all under one roof. Specializing in wedding wear, Rangeela offers an extensive collection of bridal wear, ethnic wear and Indo-western outfits. From lehengas to sarees, ladies, you can pick from a range of readymade options as well as fabrics if you really want something customized.

Brides-to-be, your search for the perfect wedding lehenga ends here at Rangeela, as they have all sorts of options for you. From timeless pieces in red and maroon to trending beauties in pastels along with self-work, you can choose what best suits your taste and requirement. They also have some beautiful designer sarees and anarkalis along with Indo-western outfits to add a contemporary touch to your wedding trousseau.

Guys, you can pick from an eclectic mix of sherwanis and Jodphuris. Well designed and crafted with full attention to detail, the menswear variety here surely will catch your attention and even lessen your stress about wedding shopping. If you're keen on attaining those couple goals, you can even pick out outfits that complement your bride's ensemble and get it customized for a change of colour or design. Orders for these have to be placed in advanced.