Ladies, Check Out This Chic Womenswear Label The Next Time You're In VR Mall

Minimalism seems to be the it thing in the fashion scene now, and if that tickles your fancy too, you must check out Rareism in VR Mall. A women's wear line started by House of Rare (that also runs Rare Rabbit) has set shop in Chennai, and we are loving what we're seeing. Currently featuring their Autumn/Winter'19 collection, we found the styles to be effortlessly chic and muted.

Hues of blue, grey, white and black can be found across all their styles that include tops, dresses, trousers, overlays and more. We particularly loved their dresses that are simple looking, but the fall and pattern exude some serious class! Their green, floor-length dress with a plunging neckline pulled together by darts is our fave! You can also shop for some flowy cotton dresses with spaghetti straps or free-flowing knee-length dresses in hues of grey and white at Rareism. Prices for these start from about INR 2000.

Their tops are free-flowing too featuring cowl necks, pullovers, simple button-downs and more, all in muted tones. But it's the overlays at Rareism that have our heart. With an elegant fall, these come in varying lengths in printed as well as solid tones of mustard, black and white, grey, beige and more. Some even have smocking and self-prints. Prices start from about INR 1500. You can also shop for cropped trousers in solid tones, checkered ankle-length pants, trousers with mesh panels and more.



