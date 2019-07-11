This Online Brand Bags The Concept Of Chic Extravagance

We lost our heads over this brands collection of different types of bags! They keep shoulder bags, sling bags, clutches, tote bags, quilted bags, backpacks, embroidered bags, pencil pouches, little purses, cage purses and sling purses. The brainchild of Rasheeda Mufaddal, this brand offers bags for all occasions, including baby showers. Our hearts went out to Rasheedas Clutch D’Elegance for their adorbs and whacky tote bag collection.

Rasheedas Clutch D’Elegance also offers a range of backpacks made using elegant ikkat prints and faux leather. They have a quirky backpack collection for kids too with cupcake prints and underwater prints. Their quilted and sling bags come in many prints and embroidered patterns. All bags at Rasheedas can be customised with desired patterns and prints.

But what stole the show was their gorgeous, cage purse collection. The cage purse concept was featured in the 2018 Paris Fashion week, and we’ve been eyeing them ever since. Rasheedas Clutch D’Elegance not only offers such a variety but also lets you bag them a pocket-friendly price.