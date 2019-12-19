Check Into This Legendary 89-Year-Old Sabha This Margazhi

December is special for the people of Chennai. This is the only city that has an entire month dedicated to celebrating traditional classical music and dance, and we call it the Margazhi month. With sabhas coming alive with the sound of kutcheris, sabha canteens having the longest queues for their yummy tiffin, artistes flaunting expensive Kanchipuram sarees and diamond-studded jewellery, catching seats at the prime time for kutcheri gossip, Margazhi month every year gets Chennai back on its feet for several reasons. But this time, check out the 89-year-old Rasika Ranjani Sabha in Mylapore for Margazhi. Mark your dates on the Margazhi calendar and get ready for a musical month!

Ask anyone in Mylapore where Rasika Ranjani Sabha (RR Sabha) is, and they’ll point the way. One of the most famous places in Mylapore (the other being Rayar Mess, of course), this sabha is almost 90 years old. Apparently, former chief minister J Jayalalithaa and actor Kamal Hassan performed their first Bharatanatyam recitals at this very venue. A hub for cultural arts and performances, Mylaporeans loved this sabha.

However, in 2004, the building was set to renovate, and after a long 13 years, Rasika Ranjani Sabha has begun hosting upcoming musicians and dancers. With two huge auditoriums, the sabha can host around a thousand people. The acoustics and lighting are top-notch, so we can’t wait to enjoy the Margazhi kutcheris here! Soak in Margazhi days and catch live performances almost every day of December.

