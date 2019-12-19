Get Academic Books At Slashed Prices At This Iconic Bookstore

If you’re looking for textbooks and academic books, hit up Ravi Book House in Mada Street, Mylapore. This store has been around since 1980 and is one of the best bookstores in the city. Ask anyone in Mylapore and they’ll tell you about Ravu Book House. The store, which started as a tiny retail outlet has grown to become a store with the best academic books in Chennai. Here, you can shop for any and all school and college books right from NCERT books to guides. For those who are writing exams like IIT JEE, Ravi Book House has editions from the 90s and they also have second-hand books which you can purchase for super budget prices. For school-goers, Ravi Book House has books for CBSE, State Board, and ICSE starting INR 300. No matter which subject you’ve chosen, Ravi Book House has all kinds of textbook material for it. You can also shop popular fiction, non-fiction, and children’s storybooks here. Stationery lovers, hoard up on different kinds of ink pens, pencils, and arts and crafts at this store. Ravi Book House has new varieties of paints and craft materials, so don’t forget to check that out.