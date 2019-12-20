Your Wedding Is Your Ramp And This Store In Aminjikarai Will Make Sure Of That With Their Custom Made Suits

Wedding bells ringing in the corner and shopping not done yet? Well, guys, we have heard your pleas and have found you a gem. Head to Real Rich Suits in Aminjikarai to shop your suits and tuxedos. They have options for ethnic as well as western ones. A store made by men specifically for men, they not only have readymades for you to choose from but also customise, design and help you style your outfit. Your wedding, your sister's wedding or any other festivities are pretty much sorted!

In their western collection, Real Rich Suits offers formal blazers, Spanish suits and tuxedos. You can get them in plain black and white, or you can tweak the colours as per your liking. You can get that silk bordered suit to match with your bae's saree! They even have ties and bow ties to match with your suits. We also love their semi-formal blazers which come in a variety of styles and patterns. You can get both single as well as double-breasted ones. Along with that, they have ones with embroidered pockets, blue sheen and even stonework!

Real Rich Suits houses an array of Indo-western options as well. You can go for their velvety Bandhgala suits with heavy embroidery or Jodhpuri high collar suits with elegant, embossed patterns. You can totally mix up the western bow tie with an Indian printed suit or perhaps, a handpainted collar and more to give a desi twist to the hunkiest of tuxedos! They have sherwanis and kurtas to add that festive flavour to your closet. You can choose from their fabrics to make your shirts and kurtas too. They also have cufflinks, pocket squares and ascot ties!

You can get your suits made from scratch as well. Their in-house designers will tailor it according to your choice of colour, style of flaps, collars and put together the perfect accessories to go with your outfit.