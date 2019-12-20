Get Your Gadget Game Strong At This Exciting Store For Great Prices

For all the gadget lovers, Remax, at the lower ground floor at the Marina Mall is a must-visit store. The Hong Kong brand has set up an exclusive store in this OMR mall, selling everything from sleek on-ear headphones and quirky phone covers to power banks and other attractive electronic accessories, at budget prices. We were impressed by the wacky Bluetooth speakers here, which are designed like a bull-dog! Portable table-top fans, mobile cooling fans, lamps for your study, soundbars and multifunctional, waterproof speakers are some other hot items we found at Remax. Power banks can be found in plenty too along with blenders and USB chargers. Remax also manufactures its own LED TVs, which are available in different sizes along with home theatre systems. Do check out their data cable jewellery, which when not being used a phone cable, can be used a bracelet. Power and style on the go, don’t you think?