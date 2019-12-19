This Homegrown Cookie Brand Offers The Whackiest Flavours And We're Sold!

Started only in 2018 by a home baker Poorani and her husband Karthikeyan (aka Ricky), a Ferrandi graduate, Ricky's Cookie steals the show with its avant-garde cookie flavours! Made only with natural ingredients and no preservatives, Ricky's Cookie offers one-of-a-kind buttery delights that not only challenge your imagination but also pack some great flavours!

We're talking about rhubarb cookies, cookies made with red rice and mangoes, nine types of Indian millets and what not! No, really! Keen on using only fresh ingredients and inspired by his training at Chef Alain Passard's L’Arpège, famous for its vegetable centred menus, Karthi decided to bring to Chennai a range of interesting yet scrumptious cookies (not to forget healthy).

The most interesting one is The Green Pod. Made with fresh and tender green peas (we're not kidding), these also offer the rich, sweetness of a cookie. Don't just take our word for it - this is something you've got to try to be truly able to relate. For those who love their chocolate, Ricky's Cookie offers Ruby White (white chocolate and rhubarb), Golden Eye (Peruvian dark chocolate with roasted berries and peanuts) and The Classic (mix of Indian and Belgian Dark Chocolate).

There's also Seed Your Soul that comes studded with nutritious pumpkin seeds, cranberry and melon seeds. Starting from INR 70 per piece, these handcrafted beauties can also be made a part of hampers and gifted on request. Local, tasty, healthy and interesting - all in one.