Clean Out Your Wardrobe And Fill It Up With Fab Ethnic Wear From This Boutique

It’s ethnic galore at this boutique in Kilpauk. Rihams Boutique is your single window if you are looking to glam up your wardrobe. From designer sarees to Karachi suits, we found the range of apparel here quite appealing. They offer apparel in fabrics like silk and georgette and we can’t wait to get our hands on them.

Rihams Boutique has a colossal collection of designer anarkalis and floor-length gowns that we must mention. We loved their dual-tone designs and their floral embroidery work on these pieces. They offer semi stitched gowns and also offer tailoring services if the event you are shopping for is just around the corner. Depending on their order inflow, they take between 4 to 7 days to complete one piece.

Not just that, we also found their banarasi silk chudidars and velvet lehengas adorable. The chudidars are unstitched and a blouse piece comes with the lehenga that needs to be stitched to fit. Rihams Boutique also has some very indie patterns and prints. You can also pair the lehengas here with a crop top and ace that Indo-western look.