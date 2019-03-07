From Raat Ki Rani To Mastaani, This Place In Kilpauk Has A Paan For Every Mood! What Were You Thinking?!

Tucked between two tiny stores on Kilpauk Garden Road is this mecca for paan lovers called Royal Paan Palace. Started by a true blue Banarasi couple called Abdul Alim and Parveen, this tiny paan wonderland has been winning the hearts of Chennaites, who come down from various parts of the city just for their paans. But with nearly a hundred varieties of mind-boggling paan flavours, (that’s right people, hundred) to choose from, we can’t really blame them. The paans are basically spread across four categories here - maghai paan (the betel nut leaves are emerald green in colour), Banaras paan (melts in the mouth, literally), Calcutta paan and fire paan (it’s actually lit!) and you can choose to customize it to your liking. How you may ask? From ladoo paan that comes with a chocolate ladoo to chuski paan that’s like a paan popsicle and samosa paan (shaped like a samosa) and ice paan, paans here come in all forms and sizes. We particularly loved their kulfi paan (a hot favourite among the customers as well) that comes shaped like a kulfi and is made with a special sweet spread that feels like you’re eating a cloud. Royal Paan Palace also has amazing fruity flavours ranging from blueberry paan to strawberry, apple and watermelon. If you’re looking for a refreshing flavour, we suggest you try their Raat Ki Raani paan that is perfectly sweet and has a jasmine-y aftertaste. But if strong and minty is how you like your paan, be sure to try at least one of the three - Ram Leela, Prem Sagar and Park Avenue. While most paans here start from INR 30 to INR 40, there is one paan flavour whose pricing is literally off the charts! Called the Spl Royal Paan Palace, this takes nearly 4-6 hours to prepare because of the intricate layering and apparently comes coated completely with 22 karat gold leaves. Priced at INR 2400 for two paans (yes, INR 2400!), this one is really not for faint-hearted. Impressive right?!