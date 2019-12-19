Live The #RugLife To The Fullest With Fancy Rugs And Carpets From This Store

All you home decor freaks, you're going to love this one. We've found you an iconic store that has been selling handmade rugs sourced from across the world for over 30 years. That's right! Located in Nungambakkam's El Dorado Building, RugWeave is a mecca for all those who fancy rugs and dhurries. With handmade beauties purchased directly from weavers across Persia, Turkey, Gujarat, Central Asia and more, this place offers a wonderful mix of antique as well as modern rugs to beautify your space.

We found some lovely Kashmiri woollen and silk rugs at this store. With earthy hues and a soft touch, you'd love walking on them. RugWeave also has beautiful bamboo silk rugs and flat weave kilims that are perfect for using all through the year. For some indie feels, you can even pick some colourful Jaipuri Ikkat rugs here.

Love minimalistic stuff? They have a series called Naked where you can find chic, monotone rugs with self-design. They even have wall rugs that you can hang behind your coffee table set or study. For a pop of colour, check out their Persian rugs with hues of blue and traditional borders. Their Afghani, tribal rugs are also quite eclectic and are available at a flat 50 percent discount right now. You can also get your rugs customized at RugWeave. You can tell their love for rug is solid as they even offer rug services like rug repair, rug wash and more. Prices for dhurries start from about INR 1200 while prices for rugs start from about INR 9000.