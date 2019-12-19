Get All Shades Of Awesome Fabrics At This Store

Tucked in one of Mint Street's narrowest lanes, we found Rupam, a mecca for fabric lovers. The shop may look tiny at first, but when you go up the flight of stairs, you'll realise it's a whole different world, full of colourful fabrics. Jute, silk, chiffon, net, georgette - we found all of this and more at Rupam. Being a lover of pastels, we went straight for the lucknowi embroidered fabrics. With hues of lavender, powder blue, salmon pink and mint green, these looked simply too pretty to not buy. Saree loyalists, you can make your own sarees at Rupam! Their digital khadi print fabric with mini elephants, tie and dye designs and handblock prints simply won our hearts. But you can also go for rayon fabrics, blended cotton, jute and synthetic fabrics, floral drapes and geometric designs. All those here wondering about wedding shopping, Rupam has plenty in store for you too. Benarasi silk, silk embroidery, shimmery fabrics, lacework, bright floral designs, plain silks, sequin work fabrics, extensive gota patti craftsmanship - you can design everything from kurtas and pants to blouses and lehengas. And with a little bit of luck and some haggling, you might even get these fabrics at discounted prices. They even have a limited selection of unstitched lehenga sets that you can get altered to fit you right.