This Label Is All About Savouring Handloom Sarees And We Love It!

Called Saaranga, this online label is making the case for handloom sarees! By beautifully blending tradition with trend, each saree here stands out, telling the weaver's tale and enticing you with its craftsmanship. The colour scheme of the sarees is another feature we really love as you see the most unique shades coming together to paint a pretty picture.

The Chettinad cotton sarees here, in particular, have our heart. Available in shades like flamingo pink, rust, maroon, lime green and more, these are perfect for Chennai's weather and have a very contemporary appeal. The temple border ones and checkered sarees are especially rad and start from about INR 1500.

Saaranga also offers a lot of pretty art silks sarees with contrasting running blouses. You can also find some lovely, soft cotton sarees in pastel and earthy hues with Indian motifs like peacocks, flowers and more. But it's the Chedi Butta sarees at Saaranga that have all our attention. Featuring muted tones of grey and black, these come with intricate threadwork and beautifully capture the essence of modern, Indian motifs. They also have a special rainbow series that features a range of colours in a single saree and can lift your mood with a single glance. For all those who love colours, you must check these out.