Brocade Crop Tops To Silk Blouses, This Label Has The Perfect Mix Of Traditional & Trendy

Want clothes which don't fall under one category of ethnic/modern? Take a break from shopping mass-produced outfits and head to Sameenas in T Nagar. The clothes at this boutique are the perfect mix between ethnic and western. You can shop all kinds of women's clothing at Sameenas - tops, skirts, gowns, saris, blouses, and crop tops. These clothes are made using traditional fabrics and the designs aren't tacky, that's what makes the clothes stand out. Starting with the ethnic section, we like their collection of blouses - there's so much eye for detail that these blouses have just the right amount of embellishments. Whether it is stonework, embroidery, or zari and glitter, it's all in the right proportion. The blouses can be customised as well, so you can get your dream look. The clothes are priced from INR 2,000. The western wear is pretty eclectic here. We love their crop tops and tops which have subtle traditional motifs and art. The gown collection is diverse and comes in a multitude of colours, but we love the darker ones best. The red gown with Chinese buttons will make you a stunner and is sure to turn heads. Sameenas has a great collection of floral and bridal gowns and these can be customised, so head there and drape yourselves with unique clothes!