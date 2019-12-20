Shop For Designer Sarees And Budget Lehengas At This Mogappair Store

There are no shortcuts to ethnic shopping. There's always a lot to consider. But if you're shopping from a lot that features the best of the best, the trouble is worth it. That's how we feel about Samviita, an ethnic wear store in Mogappair. From designer sarees to lehengas, ladies, you can stock up some gorgeous Indian wear from this store.

Their sarees collection is the most elaborate and our fave. Basic printed sarees, bordered sarees, sarees with light work - these guys have sarees for every occasion. But if you're really looking to score some fashion points, check out their designer saree collection that features contemporary patterns, a mix of sorbet and pastel hues, zari work sarees, starting from about INR 3000. If you're not keen on taking the nine-yards route, Samviita also has on offer a range of kurtis and salwar sets. We love the muslin and raw silk ones in muted hues and statement patchwork.

You can also check out their salwar materials with matching dupattas. Cotton, blended, rayon, georgette - there are plenty of fabrics you can choose from. Samviita also stocks on designer dupattas with intricate embroidery, light zari work, delicate tissue dupattas, floral-printed dupattas, some banarasi weaves that you can mix and match with. But if you're looking to buy something more festive, do check out their lehenga sets. Starting INR 1000, these are light in weight and can add that festive glamour to your wardrobe.











