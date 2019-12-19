Tight On Budget? This Little Sandwich Shop Has Got You Covered

Tired after a long day's work? Tight on budget but still craving for some yummy food? The Rajas Sandwich Shop has got you covered! Located near the Mambalam station, this shop is pretty accessible and satisfyingly reasonable. We tried the Veg pizza sandwich and the spicy corn and they did not disappoint. We then had the orange choco sandwich and that made up for the dessert! Their special fries go well with the sandwiches and they've got daily offers and good combos. The food is really filling and cost us less than INR 300 and that's what's best about the place.