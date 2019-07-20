Ladies! Glam Up Your Ethnic Wardrobe With Designer Apparel From This Boutique

From wedding gowns to reception lehengas this boutique will keep you grounded with their kickass collection of ethnic apparel for women and girls. Sankalp Boutique in T.Nagar offers a wide variety of stylish and classy wedding wear. Their designs are chic and fashionable and can be worn for any formal affair as well. Feel free to customise your designs at this boutique too.

Some of their latest designs include high collard neck gowns that look uber cool and exotic. We loved the thread work designs on their apparel and we have to mention their fantastic collection of cut work blouses. We also liked their blouses inspired by temple designs and we were hooked onto their coin sewn blouse designs. While at blouses, Do not forget to check-out Sankalp Boutiques collection of backless blouses for those bold divas who love to flaunt their style.

Their collection of bridal wedding gowns stole the show for us. With intricate zari thread-work and underline design Sankalp Boutique offers a subtle yet elegant and eye catching variety of gowns. Their collection of lehengas is pretty good with some exclusive designs like the overlapping ethnic waist coat that they pair with a plain gown or a lehenga.