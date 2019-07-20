Ladies! Glam Up Your Ethnic Wardrobe With Designer Apparel From This Boutique

img-gallery-featured
Boutiques

Sankalp - The Boutique

T.Nagar, Chennai
3.8

50, Thirumallai Road, RK Puram, Thyagaraya Nagar, Chennai

image-map-default

Great For

Shortcut

Attention all ethnic lovers!! We found this awesome bridal and wedding wear boutique in T. Nagar that will make you tear up with joy once you see their collection. Who needs a wedding when you can have the wedding gown at this boutique.

What Makes It Awesome

From wedding gowns to reception lehengas this boutique will keep you grounded with their kickass collection of ethnic apparel for women and girls. Sankalp Boutique in T.Nagar offers a wide variety of stylish and classy wedding wear. Their designs are chic and fashionable and can be worn for any formal affair as well. Feel free to customise your designs at this boutique too.

Some of their latest designs include high collard neck gowns that look uber cool and exotic. We loved the thread work designs on their apparel and we have to mention their fantastic collection of cut work blouses. We also liked their blouses inspired by temple designs and we were hooked onto their coin sewn blouse designs. While at blouses, Do not forget to check-out Sankalp Boutiques collection of backless blouses for those bold divas who love to flaunt their style.

Their collection of bridal wedding gowns stole the show for us. With intricate zari thread-work and underline design Sankalp Boutique offers a subtle yet elegant and eye catching variety of gowns. Their collection of lehengas is pretty good with some exclusive designs like the overlapping ethnic waist coat that they pair with a plain gown or a lehenga.

Pro-Tip

You can book an appointment with them on their facebook page.

Boutiques

Sankalp - The Boutique

T.Nagar, Chennai
3.8

50, Thirumallai Road, RK Puram, Thyagaraya Nagar, Chennai

image-map-default