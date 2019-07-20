With Outfits From This Label, Every Day Would Be Like Red Carpet Day!

Standing tall on Dr Nair Road, Saraaz Designer Boutique has all our attention at the moment. Stacking up some lovely ethnic samples, this place is a must-visit for anyone looking to get customized outfits. The quality of their craftsmanship is what made us walk into the boutique that specialises in bespoke tailoring for ethnic outfits.

Their blouses are particularly captivating, featuring beautiful embroidery, neat cuts and crisp finishing. From zari to aari and zardozi, you can get anything done on these blouses. Looking to go full desi for a wedding? Saraaz Designer Boutique spoils you with some stunning lehenga samples ranging from pretty pastels to deep reds, maroons and blues, featuring intricate handwork and gorgeous dupattas and cholis.

Saraaz Designer Boutique also works extensively with anarkalis and gowns. We loved their burgundy gown with matte gold work around the yolk and sleeves. Elegant and with just the right amount of glimmer, this one can make you look effortlessly chic. You can also get sarees designed from scratch here. They also have a few ready to pick pieces starting INR 4500. We loved their georgette sarees with floral motifs but you can also get contemporary pieces designed here.