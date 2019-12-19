Bookish Vibes And Comfort Food, Have You Eaten At This Cafe Yet?

The first thing that impressed us about Sarah’s Soul Kitchen was the intricate wall art with old-school diner illustrations. Next thing that caught our eye was the bookshelf. This cafe in Nungambakkam is perfect if you want to cozy up and eat some comfort food on a rainy day.

We enjoyed the creamy mushroom soup, which was buttery and light. We also munched on the corn chip nachos that lent itself perfectly along with the soup, ideal predecessors before we jumped to the main course. The Summer Spaghetti, with the plethora of veggies like cherry tomatoes, zucchini, red pumpkin, and peas was delish.

Meat-eaters, don’t feel left out, there are plenty of options for you. The fastest moving dishes are Bunny Chow (a hollowed out loaf of bread filled with curry, a South African version of the delicacy with beef and Grilled Chicken Breast, which comes with mashed potatoes, garlic baguette slices, and gooey mushroom sauce. In the mood for something new? Try the Sugar Cane Prawns, minced prawns grilled Vietnamese style on sugar cane sticks.

The creative dishes clubbed with the warm setting of the cafe made for a perfect date night!