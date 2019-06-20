From Pretty Cottons To Pure Silks, Here's Your Guide To Saree Shopping In Purusawakkam

No list about shopping in Purusawakkam can be complete without Madharsha & Sons. A mecca for fabric lovers and ethnic wear for both men and women, Madharsha offers an impressive range of sarees too. Be it any kind of silk, cotton, georgette, crepe - these guys have it all and that too at fairly reasonable prices. The Kancheepuram and organza silks here are beautiful as are the cotton sarees that come in a range of hues and patterns. You can also find lovely synthetics and printed sarees here. Pair them up with contrasting blouses (if you must) that are available by the meter right here at this store.