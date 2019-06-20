From Pretty Cottons To Pure Silks, Here's Your Guide To Saree Shopping In Purusawakkam

Purusawakkam has long been known for being the shopping hub for the residents of Central Chennai. A mini T-nagar, this place offers plenty of shopping options for home accessories, jewellery, clothing, shoes and more. But did you know Purusawakkam also has some great saree stores? Check out this guide for saree shopping in Purusawakkam and find out what they are.
Madharsha & Sons
No list about shopping in Purusawakkam can be complete without Madharsha & Sons. A mecca for fabric lovers and ethnic wear for both men and women, Madharsha offers an impressive range of sarees too. Be it any kind of silk, cotton, georgette, crepe - these guys have it all and that too at fairly reasonable prices. The Kancheepuram and organza silks here are beautiful as are the cotton sarees that come in a range of hues and patterns. You can also find lovely synthetics and printed sarees here. Pair them up with contrasting blouses (if you must) that are available by the meter right here at this store.
Mathaji
Another leading saree store in Purusawakkam, Mathaji lets you choose from simple, printed chiffons to heavy, bridal sarees. They have a lot of lovely pastels sarees to with self-work and a fine range of synthetic sarees. If you're looking for chic, festive wear, this place offers beautiful pure sarees with intricate borders and designer blouses that add that glam factor and can make you look super stylish.
Kalp Sarees
Whether you love sarees or not, this place will amaze you with its variety. Featuring one-of-a-kind sarees handpicked from the the saree hotspots across the country, you can find sarees for every budget and occasion here. Kota doriyas, Manipuri cotton, Baha cotton sarees are some of our amazing finds at this store. You can also choose from delicate organzas, Banarasi silk, Chanderis, Tussar silks, bandhej sarees and more.
Kancheerpuram S. M. Silks
If you love silk sarees, you must bookmark this place. While the setup may be simple, the options here are endless. Handloom cottons, Kancheepuram silks, Brocade sarees, soft silk sarees, Art silk with 3D designs, pure silk, multi-checkered sarees, half and half silk sarees, they have it all. The best part - you can get them all at great prices, thanks to their too-good-to-be-true offers like buy 2, get 2 free are season times!
Shiddhi Boutique
Another popular ethnic wear store, Shiddhi Boutique in Purusawakkam has some lovely printed and festive wear sarees. From pastel florals and synthetics with contemporary designs to leheriyas and heavy georgette sarees, you have plenty to choose from. We found some quirky, graphic printed sarees here along with colourful gotta patti sarees that are perfect for traditional occasions.
