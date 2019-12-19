Indulge In A Scoop Of Happiness At This Ice Cream Parlour In Velachery

Creamy texture and sweetest flavours, we judge those who don't like ice cream. Coming up with some classic and fancy flavours in the house is Scooped ice-cream bar in Velachery. With its blue and yellow lively interiors, you will find it to be fun place to grab a handmade ice-cream. Their ice creams are handmade and completely vegetarian! Plus, they beat their ice cream flavours to give it the creamiest textures and wonderful mixes.

At Scooped, you could go for their local favourite flavours of red velvet or Ferrero rocher or strawberry cheesecake. Add your own toppings to it; whether its wafers or some colourful sprinkles. If you love the local flavours of Chennai, then you could have a taste of their madras coffee, paan or even rose gulkhand. If you like to stick to your classic flavours of nuts and chocolate, salted caramel or even brownie Nutella, then you can opt for that too.

Did you know that milo is back in the market? YES! And Scooped is serving a milo mix ice cream. What a lovely lane down nostalgia! If you are feeling adventurous, then try out their flavour of the week. They have started healthy vegetable ice creams too! Doesn't brinjal ice-cream sound crazy? They have these scoops in two sizes - small starting at INR 120 and big starting at INR 240. They have waffles and milkshakes as well!