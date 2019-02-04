Shed Happy Tears Thanks To The Cakes And Macaroons By Hew & Frost!

Get anything under the stars on your cake, thanks to Hew & Frost, by Mridula Ganesan, a home baker. She also makes amazing macaroons in varied flavours. Peacocks, unicorns, dinos, gold sequins, Counter-Strike, Mridula Ganesan can get the entire world on top of that cake that you order. Under her label, Hew And Frost, she makes bespoke and well-curated cakes as per the customer's requirements. In terms of flavour, their signature is the Belgian chocolate cake. As for entremet, no one can have just one bite of their Pathaneer Kheer fusion entremet. Get allured with their rustic cakes that are inspired by oil painting strokes. And if you want to try their different flavours, get your hand on one of their Sample Box that is always on demand and has 11 different flavours. If confusion is your best friend, good luck selecting from their list of flavours. Their Signature Belgian Chocolate cake comes in three variations (Rich, hazelnut praline with mascarpone, and cookie dough). Mridula's flavour mix and match, will truly leave you mesmerized. Classic vanilla cake with salted caramel and red velvet cake with cream cheese are a few examples. We can't wait to try their spiced banana cake with cream cheese, carrot cake with walnuts, ginger, and orange. Tiramisu lovers, don't miss out their coffee soaked sponge with mascarpone. Coconut cake with passion fruit filling is truly for those who like experiments in the form of food. Now, go get one of these goodies and melt in the sugary delight. We have Mridula on speed dial for she makes some of the yummiest macaroons one can find in the city. Vanilla, rose, lavender, chocolate, coffee, salted caramel, cheesecake (blueberry, mango, raspberry, strawberry, lemon), mint, Oreo, blueberry, mango, raspberry, strawberry, lemon, peanut butter, caramel popcorn, bubblegum, coconut, passionfruit. We're sold! A textile designer, calligraphy artist, and a dancer, Mridula has priced the basic frosted cake at INR 1,600 per kg and macarons at INR 80 per piece.