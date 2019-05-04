If you’re the kind of person who’s gotta have those sneakers on you always, we feel you. Shop different kinds of shoes from oxfords and brogues to slip ons at these shoe stores in the city.
From Brogues To Oxfords, Shop Shoes For Men At These Stores
Dawn Footwear
Located in T Nagar, Dawn Footwear is filled with brogues, oxfords, and loafers starting INR 600. They’ve got budget Chelsea boots which will make you look like a bawse!
Saddler
Saddler in Egmore has a great collection of men’s shoes which includes both formal and casual shoes. We found cowboy boots in tan brown and chic brogues which go perfectly well with formal attire.
Kethini
Shoes for every occasion are sorted, thanks to Kethini. Shop tan lace-up shoes, black slip-on formals, black patent sneakers, and loafers here.
Omer Footwear
Men, shop shoes on a budget at Omer in Egmore - they’ve got casual slip on shoes, oxfords, sneakers, and leather shoes starting INR 900. And, you get these shoes in a range of colours, yay!
A Tailor’s Tale
Looking for fancy shoes? Head to A Tailor’s Tale, where you can shop oxfords, derby, loafers, and casual shoes. Pair these shoes with any outfit ranging from kurtas and ethnic clothes to formal clothing!
Bollywood Shoes
One of the best shoe stores in Chennai, Bollywood Shoes has an awesome collection of oxfords, brogues, slip ons, sneakers, and boots at budget-friendly prices. They also have dress shoes, so drop by and pick up something snazzy for work at this store.
Splits By Anderson
If you’re looking to dress like James Bond, get your shoe essentials sorted by Splits By Anderson. From moccasins to boots, you can take your pick at these shoes which come in several materials like premium suede and velvet.
