From Brogues To Oxfords, Shop Shoes For Men At These Stores

If you’re the kind of person who’s gotta have those sneakers on you always, we feel you. Shop different kinds of shoes from oxfords and brogues to slip ons at these shoe stores in the city. 

Located in T Nagar, Dawn Footwear is filled with brogues, oxfords, and loafers starting INR 600. They’ve got budget Chelsea boots which will make you look like a bawse! 

Shop 85/2, Pondy Bazaar, Sir Theagaraya Road, Thyagaraya Nagar, Chennai

Saddler in Egmore has a great collection of men’s shoes which includes both formal and casual shoes. We found cowboy boots in tan brown and chic brogues which go perfectly well with formal attire. 

Fountain Plaza, 173, Pantheon Road, Egmore, Chennai

Shoes for every occasion are sorted, thanks to Kethini. Shop tan lace-up shoes, black slip-on formals, black patent sneakers, and loafers here. 

Phoenix Marketcity, 1st Floor, F-48, Indira Gandhi Nagar, Velachery, Chennai

Men, shop shoes on a budget at Omer in Egmore - they’ve got casual slip on shoes, oxfords, sneakers, and leather shoes starting INR 900. And, you get these shoes in a range of colours, yay!

Fountain Plaza, Ground Floor, Shop 121, Pantheon Road, Egmore, Chennai

Looking for fancy shoes? Head to A Tailor’s Tale, where you can shop oxfords, derby, loafers, and casual shoes. Pair these shoes with any outfit ranging from kurtas and ethnic clothes to formal clothing! 

10, 1st Floor, Wallace Garden 3rd Street, Nungambakkam, Chennai

One of the best shoe stores in Chennai, Bollywood Shoes has an awesome collection of oxfords, brogues, slip ons, sneakers, and boots at budget-friendly prices. They also have dress shoes, so drop by and pick up something snazzy for work at this store. 

56, 8th Cross, Street 9 A, Pulla Avenue Shenoy Nagar, Anna Nagar East, Chennai

If you’re looking to dress like James Bond, get your shoe essentials sorted by Splits By Anderson. From moccasins to boots, you can take your pick at these shoes which come in several materials like premium suede and velvet. 

