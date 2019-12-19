Shop For Chunky Wooden Bangles & Earrings For INR 50 At This Tiny Store

At a time when jewellery shopping is primarily online, we suggest you give Chimers in Maya Plaza a shot. They have everything from bangles, hair clips, jhumkas and chunky earrings, and other accessories. And you don’t have to feel guilty about spending too much money, because they’re all affordably priced. We like the wooden bangles that are chunky and have quirky patterns like an African tribe. Other bangles have tiny flowers, leaves, and ivy. These are priced from INR 50. We found some old-school beads and clips here - remember those little round beads that could be worn on braids, locks and cornrows? They also have tiny butterfly clips that you can use to style your braid. Tiny bow clips, knotty ribbons and other hair accessories start from INR 20. There are necklaces with huge triangle and square pendants with some rad geometric patterns and these would look great with ethnic clothes. In the earring section, there are danglers, jhumkas, and tiny stud earrings starting INR 30. The jhumkas having design of lotuses and Lord Shiva are our fave and will give a rustic vibe to your outfit. There are some seashell earrings here, too. Check out this store if you’re looking to shop for jewellery and accessories under a budget.