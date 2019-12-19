Peeps! Check Into This Newly Opened Store In Purusawakkam For Some Cool Casual Wear!

A newly opened store, Shopstyle in Purusawakkam can help you pick some much needed summer staples and cool casual outfits. With enough merch both for men and women, peeps, you can get your daily wear needs sorted with Shopstyle. The denim varieties here are particularly rad! Simple, comfy and available in a bunch of sizes, these start from about INR 900. We also loved the tees and shirts in the guys section that features brands like Jack N Jones, Peter England, Zara and more. We also found smart formal shirts from Tommy Hilfiger in shades of blue and white along with plain polo tees for casual and Friday office wear. Shopstyle also has a great collection of western wear for women. Jumpsuits and culottes in pastel tones, solid tees and crop tops, cotton button downs and maxi dresses - there's a lot of to choose from. You can also pick out some nice kurtas and kurta dresses here along with comfy leggings for your daily ethnic needs.