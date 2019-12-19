Vintage Record Player Or Binoculars: This Store Is An Antique Collector's Dream

Are you the kind that likes to give your house the-museum-touch? Check out Shreyas, a house converted into a store on Bazullah Road that has everything from bronze and brass idols, Tanjore paintings, wooden boxes from Rajasthan, wood-carved idols, etc. But if that doesn't excite you enough, we fell in love with their antique telephone, a vintage collectible with a classic felted handset. The best part, it is functional and is not a mere showpiece. The phone cost INR 3,800. We know the prices are a little lofty, but these objects are super rare and worth adding to your collection!



We browsed through the other rooms and spotted a vintage wooden record player. Check with the owner of the store, S Ranganathan if there are a few records that you can borrow. If the wooden vintage binoculars don't excite you, we don't know what will! The unique piece is priced at INR 2,200. The magnificent Ranganathar Tanjore painting is a classic piece that was added to the store's collection recently. Ranganathan tells us that the Tanjore paintings are exclusively made by two artists from Tirupur. They also have the classic Bala Krishna Tanjore painting that oozes vintage from every angle and is a classic at the store.

Ranganathan, a retired art lover started the store after much research. He travelled to different places like Jodhpur, Udaipur, Jaisalmer, Muradabad, Aurangabad, parts of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu to collect objects for his store. Their bronze and brass idols are all sourced directly from artisans from different parts of the country.

Love door handles and lanterns? They have brass doorknobs with intricate designs that are priced from INR 300. If you are looking for pocket-friendly gifting options check out their Shiva and Ganesha brass idols that are priced at INR 175.