Celebrating The Colours Of India Through Crafted Garments From This Boutique In Mylapore

Colours and silhouettes, the perfect way the rich Indian heritage has been brought out are through the drape of a saree. Shringaram boutique in Mylapore celebrates the authenticity and the tradition selling some ethnic sarees with contemporary western designs fused with Indian artworks. They specialise in selling handcrafted sarees sourced from across the country along with salwar suits and Anarkali.

The pride of Shringaram are their woven bridal sarees which have the essence of South India with them. The silk sarees shining with gold and gold embossing is one of a kind. Each of their bridal saree comes in limited edition so that the style isn't repeated. We loved their peacock blue Kanjivaram silk saree which was matched elegantly with a similar coloured blouse tied with a glittering latkan at the back. They also have an applique work collection of blouses to check out. The contrast colours of yellow and turquoise add a certain poise to the lady wearing it as well. The prices for bridal sarees start at INR 5000.

Zari prints are the highlight of Shringaram's sarees along with traditional leaf patterns. But going out of the wedding season wears, you will also find sarees perfect for your heaty day out or sweaty workday. A linen saree or banana fibre saree is there to save your day. We loved their black and white linen saree with black tiny flowered motifs on white and it makes for fine workwear. And you can get it for just INR 850. They have some eye-catching patterns and motifs as well. like the yellow cotton saree which had an embroidered form of Bharatnatyam mudras on it. It will cost you just INR 3650.

If not sarees, then for for their materials and make your own attire out of it!