This Ethnic Boutique In The Middle Of Mylapore Is Easy On The Pocket And Offers Some Cool Options

In a little spot in mylapore is this popular boutique where you can find some amazing ethnic wear for women. From cray kalamkari sarees to elegant embroidered kurtis this is a one stop shop for formal and casual ethnic apparel. Shrishti has racks stacked with different kurti designs along with funky pants that you can match with them. Although, primarily the boutique offers traditional designs you can always use their pants to mix and match and come up with some fun Indo-Western combinations.

Their range of sarees pans over Kanjeevaram to Pochampally and comes in all fabrics ranging from silk to georgette. We particularly liked the cotton designs at Shrishti. They are fun and light and can be worn for any casual occasion. There Georgette sarees are pretty cool too with embroidered as well as printed designs. You must check out their lace sarees too for some interesting modern and contemporary designs.

Shrishti is killing the kurti game with it's short, long and A-line Kurtis. These come in beautiful pastel colours that stand out and are sure to grab the attention of the spotlight. Their Anarkalis have some intricate zari work that we know a lot of you go gaga over, we do too! While there you must check out their wedding collection too. They have some pretty lehengas and long ethnic dresses and gowns that will blow your mind!