BridalBlast: Now Find A Border For Your Saree, Thanks To This Store

Boxes and boxes filled with beads, thread, and the prettiest embellishments for your sari, this store is all about giving your bridal sari or just any sari you love a revamped look.

You will find sari borders in different materials like velvet, cotton, silk cotton, silk, and georgette. They come in plenty of bright colours and pastel shades. We found many ethnic designs - manga, peacocks, and floral designs. There are borders with Pattachitra and Gond artwork while some borders have authentic Banarasi and Rajput artwork. Our favourite was the pink border with two swans intertwined with the background filled with trees and plants in a traditional Rajput setup. The Banarasi style border with blue parrots and lotuses will give your regular Kancheepuram saree a contemporary touch.

Bring out the fashion designer in you and give your boring saree a new lease of life. Think the border with flying elephants or the silk green border with large triangles that almost imitate a pizza. These have intricate embroidery, stonework, mirror work, sequins, and even shells. The borders are priced from INR 80 and can go up to INR 1,000.