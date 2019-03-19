From Pretty Pastel Bags To Fancy Imported Toys, You’d Want To Make Space For The Imported Merch At This Pursawakkam Store

Tucked in between a slew of footwear stores on Purasawakkam High Road, Shopping Singapore offers you the best of imported toys and accessories. From fancy wall clocks to handbags and stuffed toys, this place has plenty of fancy merch you could totally pick for yourself or gift someone. The handbags section particularly won us over with its variety. Applique box clutches, pastel sling bags, tan and black handheld bags, light wallets, hand purses, ladies, they have it all. Guys, you can also choose from an extensive collection of wallets and messenger bags that are perfect for casual outings and work. Starting from about INR 600, all the bags here are animal-friendly (read rexine, but have that leather sheen), making them totally rad!. The showpieces and wall clocks at Shopping Singapore are also lit! Starting from about INR 350, you can totally deck up your space with them and also gift them to others. You can also pick out some glassware and simple porcelain cups here. With intricate detailing and subtle shades, you’d totally want to add them to your crockery and show-off! There’s a lot for kids here as well. Life-size teddies starting from INR 3000, board games, dolls, cars, sports accessories, electronic toys is what we’re talking about. Your little princesses will definitely love the kitchen sets, and Barbie doll sets here. As for the boys, they have an entire section dedicated just to cars - toy cars, remote-controlled jeeps, Hot Wheels games, mini sports cars and more. They also have a bunch of fun, and creative games like T-shirt painting, jewellery making, and quilling sets starting INR 400. Pretty cool, isn’t it?