Slide Into This Restaurant For Some Amazing Thai & Chinese Food

Some Chinese and Thai food to dine with family/friends on the highway. The cascade is a typical fine dine restaurant in Kompally serving amazing Chinese and Thai food. Situated on the first floor of Ratna arcade this place has classic ambience with round and rectangular tables accommodating up to 90-100 persons at once. They also have a private dining area for corporate/family parties. The fantastic chandelier in the central compartment gives the place a royal look. The staff at this place are friendly and courteous! Food: * Veg manchow soup: This soup was served hot and was colourful with lots of veggies making it look appealing. It was thick in consistency and was very flavourful which was served with crispy deep-fried noodles with taste soothing the taste buds. * Veg dim sum: They were served in a steamed wooden box packed with steam. The dim sums had a fresh taste and were soothing to the taste buds. The veggies stuffing was flavourful and tasty. This is a must-try! * Crackling spinach: Finely grated spinach was tempered and seasoned to make it an amazing dish. This perfect munching dish was light and had great taste. * Stirred fried vegetables: Boiled to perfection, all the veggies were perfect in taste. The veggies had a very mild flavour, the way they had to be. Must try! Deserts: * Ice kachang: I did not like this dessert. It tasted just like ruafza flavour topped on ice. * Chocolate lychee: This dish was beautifully presented and was mouthwatering. The lychee dipped in chocolate syrup was the best dessert at this place. Do visit this amazing place!