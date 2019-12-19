Ladies! Up Your Dressing Game With Indian Wear From This Store In Purasawalkam

If you are crazy for those beautifully sinful prints and motifs, then we have another store for you to check out in Purasawalkam! Make Smart Lady Shop, your next go to if you want them smarty ethnic wear. Not only are they forget to keep the heat of the city at bay but they make for comfy and pretty casual wear but they could totally up your game in the office look. They come with collections of designer kurtis, sarees and even lehengas.

Fancy collars and embroidery, Smart Lady Shop has kurtis for all occasions. You could go for a simple buttoned up kurti paired up with solid colour leggings. If leggings aren't your thing, then why not go for their palazzos instead? Their peace kurti with a floral breast embroidery will make you stand out at just INR 870. Our favourite is their mud green kurti with a mock neck which comes with adorable motifs of colourful umbrellas. Totally calls for monsoon. They have plaid checked kurti is red and black as well!

Smart Lady Shop has a range of collection for printed sarees and they are machine washable as well. Teal blue with floral designs or even bandhani sarees, it is a comfort haven. What struck us the most is their printed sarees which look like they are painted with a mix of watercolours! Art on you is where it can look the best after all. You can get it at a price of just INR 600. They have those in cotton and chiffon materials.

If you are going for a festive look then we suggest you take a look at their multi-coloured and Indian printed Kurti and skirt set. The kurti has got a tie-up in the front which looks like an over jacket on top. The navy blue skirt comes with a border mix of red, white and blue mixed prints. To top it off, the tassel on the top part of kurta makes it worth all the bucks!